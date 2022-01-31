Modi govt planning for next 25 years: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday talked of the Modi government giving concrete shape to the resolutions for the next 25 years as its ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, while addressing a joint session of Parliament to launch its move forward in the year 2022. “(The) Government is moving fast on building a strong foundation for the next 25 years following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Aur Sabka Prayas’. The most important resolution related to this foundation is the creation of an India which includes all, benefits all, which is strong and self-reliant,” he said.

The President's address usually unveils the government's new programmes in the new year, but Kovind preferred to focus mostly on the government's achievements.

“The challenging period of Covid-19 has inspired us to achieve our goals at the fastest possible pace,” the President said while praising India's capability in fight against the pandemic in the on-going vaccination programme of surpassing the record of administering more than 150 crore vaccine doses in less than a year. “We are among the leading countries in the world with the highest vaccine doses administered,” he stressed, noting that over 90% of adult citizens got the first dose of the vaccine and mover 70% getting both the doses.

The President said the health facilities were now easily accessible to the common people because of the responsive policies of providing over 80,000 health and wellness centres and crores of Ayushman Bharat cards to help the poor get treatment. “The government has reduced the cost of treatment by providing affordable medicines through more than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is an important step in providing easy and accessible health services,” he said.

He said the “sensitive” government ensured that nobody remained hungry during the worst pandemic in 100 years by providing free ration to each poor household under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, who has been extended till March 2022. The President also gave credit to the government's consistent endeavours that India has emerged as one of the fasted economies in the world.

“India’s foreign exchange reserves today exceed $630 billion. Our exports are also growing rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at $300 billion or more than Rs 22 lakh crore, which is one-and-a-half times more than the corresponding period of 2020,” he said.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:23 PM IST