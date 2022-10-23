Modi Govt cancels FCRA licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for violation of foreign funding law | Photo Credit: PTI

For alleged violations of the foreign funding law, the Centre has revoked the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's (RGF) licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), according to reports.

As per the reports, the license has been cancelled because the Gandhi family-affiliated non-governmental organisation has allegedely violated the foreign funding law.

The decision was made after an inter-ministerial committee set up by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in July 2020 conducted investigations.

The official informed the RGF office holders that a notice advising them of the termination of the FCRA licence had been sent.

RGF's trustees also include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi serves as the organization's head.