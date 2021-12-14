'Modi government needs tuition on democracy': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre on the continued disruption in Parliament. Amid vociferous Opposition protests over suspension of 12 MPs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the government “needed a lesson” on democracy.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "The Modi government needs tuition on the importance of debate and dissent in a democracy."

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August. The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:15 PM IST