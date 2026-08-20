'Immediately Stopped As Terms Violated': Press Club Of India Issues Clarification On 'Modi Chalisa' Event At Its Venue

A video clip purportedly showing a group of men and women reciting a ‘Modi Chalisa’ and portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an incarnation of Lord Ram at the Press Club of India in Delhi has sparked reactions on social media.

Clip shows ‘Modi Chalisa’ recital

The clip shows a cutout of PM Modi dressed in an appearance resembling Lord Ram, complete with a crown and bow and arrow. Participants can also be heard reciting what is being described as the ‘Modi Chalisa’ and performing an aarti.

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Sharing the video on X, user Shruti Dhore wrote that the “Modi God” had appeared in the form of Lord Ram and sarcastically suggested that people put up Modi’s picture at home and recite the ‘Modi Chalisa’ daily.

Another social media user claimed that ‘Bhagwaan Shri Narendra Modi Chalisa’ had been unveiled and recited at the Press Club of India. Several other users questioned the portrayal of Modi as Lord Ram and criticised what they described as the “worship” of the Prime Minister.

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Video triggers social media debate

The video and accompanying posts have since triggered a debate on social media, with users expressing contrasting views over the event and its depiction of Modi.

Press Club issues clarification

Amid the circulation of the clip, the Press Club of India issued a clarification on X, saying it had not organised the event.

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“The Press Club of India has noticed that a photo/video of an event held at its premises earlier today is circulating on social media,” the club said.

The PCI said the hall had been hired by an organisation to hold a press conference, but the terms for renting the venue were allegedly violated. The club said its authorities “immediately intervened” and stopped the event.