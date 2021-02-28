Modi cannot dictate terms to Tamil Nadu people: Rahul Gandhi

N Chithra

Chennai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning down south for the the Assembly election, on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot dictate terms to the people of Tamil Nadu as he was “doing to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.” Rahul, who is trying his best to connect with the people of the state by sipping tender coconut and tea at roadside stalls, said instead of dictating terms, Modi must keep quiet and listen to win over the Tamils.

The PM must understand the Tamils and their language and culture must be respected to win them over. Anything else would be counterproductive, he felt. The Congress leader, whose party is in alliance with the DMK, cautioned the AIADMK not to bow to Modi.

“If you are not ready for it, the people of Tamil Nadu will never vote for you as they are sure to remove the battery in the remote control unit in the hands of Modi,” he said.

"People of the country sent the British back. The same way we will send him back to Nagpur but without any hatred, anger and violence. They can do whatever to us. Abuse, kick and spit on our face. We will not do it back," said Rahul.

Just like India had defeated the colonial British empire, they would also defeat Modi, he said.