Modi govt approves bonus for more than 30 lakh Central govt employees

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked Bonus for 2019-2020 for more than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees. The total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crores, announced Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami, he said.

More details awaited.

