Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Nitin Gadkari Retains Transport, JP Nadda Gets Health|See Full List Here

A day after Narendra Modi and 71 ministers of the new coalition government took an oath, portfolios were allocated to them on Monday.

As per reports, Nitin Gadkari has retained the transport ministry while Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra got charge of Mos road transport and highways. Nirmala Sitharam and Rajanth Singh have retained the Finance and Defence Ministries respectively. Manohar Lal Khattar got the Power and Urban Affairs Ministry.

नितिन गडकरी Modi 3.0

रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री बने रहेंगे।

दो नए सहयोगी अजय और हर्ष मल्होत्रा होंगे। pic.twitter.com/oX2XRysq1P — Madhurendra kumar मधुरेन्द्र कुमार (@Madhurendra13) June 10, 2024

Here’s a list of ministers and portfolios allocated to them:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Minister: Amit Shah

Ministry of Finance

Union Minister: Nirmala Sitharam

Ministry of Defence

Union Minister: Rajnath Singh

Ministry of External Affairs

Union Minister: S Jaishankar

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Union Minister: Nitin Gadkari

MoS: Ajay Tamta, Harsh Malhotra

Ministry of Tourism

Union Minister: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Union Minister: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Department of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare

Union Minister: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport

Union Minister: Chirag Paswan

Ministry of Women And Child Development

Union Minister: Annapurna Devi

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Union Minister: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Ministry of Railways

Union Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Union Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Health

Union Minister: J P Nadda

Ministry of Jal Shakti

Union Minister: CR Paatil

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Union Minister: Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India

Union Minister: Bhupendra Yadav

Ministry of Steel

Union Minister: HD Kumaraswamy

Ministry of Heavy Industries

Union Minister: HD Kumaraswamy

Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a record third term after the NDA won 293 of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(This is breaking. More to follow.)