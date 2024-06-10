Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Nitin Gadkari Retains Transport, JP Nadda Gets Health|See Full List Here

A day after Narendra Modi and 71 ministers of the new coalition government took an oath, portfolios were allocated to them on Monday.
As per reports, Nitin Gadkari has retained the transport ministry while Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra got charge of Mos road transport and highways. Nirmala Sitharam and Rajanth Singh have retained the Finance and Defence Ministries respectively. Manohar Lal Khattar got the Power and Urban Affairs Ministry.
Here’s a list of ministers and portfolios allocated to them:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Union Minister: Amit Shah
Ministry of Finance
Union Minister: Nirmala Sitharam
Ministry of Defence
Union Minister: Rajnath Singh
Ministry of External Affairs
Union Minister: S Jaishankar
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Union Minister: Nitin Gadkari
MoS: Ajay Tamta, Harsh Malhotra
Ministry of Tourism
Union Minister: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Union Minister: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Department of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare
Union Minister: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport
Union Minister: Chirag Paswan
Ministry of Women And Child Development
Union Minister: Annapurna Devi
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Union Minister: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
Ministry of Railways
Union Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Union Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ministry of Health
Union Minister: J P Nadda
Ministry of Jal Shakti
Union Minister: CR Paatil
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Union Minister: Kiren Rijiju
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India
Union Minister: Bhupendra Yadav
Ministry of Steel
Union Minister: HD Kumaraswamy
Ministry of Heavy Industries
Union Minister: HD Kumaraswamy
Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a record third term after the NDA won 293 of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024.
