Moderate 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Bay Of Bengal At 10 Km Depth | FP Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake Occurred At 10 Km Depth

The earthquake occurred at 07:43:17 am IST on June 2 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Epicentre Located In Bay Of Bengal

As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a latitude of 14.027 N, and a longitude of 93.132 E, in the Bay of Bengal.

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NCS Shares Details On X

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared an update in a post on X, " EQ of M: 4.6, On: 02/06/2026 07:43:17 IST, Lat: 14.027 N, Long: 93.132 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal. "

Similar Earthquake Recorded In February

Earlier in February, a moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Bay of Bengal, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 05:12 IST on February 11, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at 14.94° N latitude and 90.18° E longitude.

Understanding Earthquake Depth Categories

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Classification Of Shallow, Intermediate And Deep Quakes

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

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