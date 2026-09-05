MLA Ramya Haridas Faces Case After Late-Night Clash At Congress Worker’s House In Thiruvananthapuram

MLA Ramya Haridas Faces Case After Late-Night Clash At Congress Worker’s House | X

Police in Thiruvananthapuram have registered cases against Congress MLA and former MP Ramya Haridas and 15 party workers following a late-night clash at the residence of Congress worker Sajad in Chirayinkeezhu.

The confrontation took place around 11 pm on Friday, September 4, after Haridas and her private secretary, Palayam Pradeep, visited Sajad's house to discuss a dispute linked to a block panchayat project meeting.

Police have registered a case against 15 Congress workers based on Haridas' complaint. Seven of those named were reportedly identified by the MLA. The case includes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A separate case has been registered against Haridas following a complaint from Sajad. Police said his statement is expected to be recorded before further action is taken.

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Ramya Haridas alleges assault

Haridas was admitted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital following the incident and was discharged on Saturday morning. Police officials, including Sub-Inspector N Ansar, visited the hospital to record her statement.

The MLA described the incident as part of a “conspiracy” and alleged that several Congress workers assaulted her inside the house.

“I was with my staff. This was part of a conspiracy. The moment we sat down, around eight people, including Sajith Muttambalam, came there. They held my hands. My leg had undergone surgery, and Sajith kicked that leg,” Ramya alleged.

She also claimed that a Congress worker twisted her hand during the confrontation.

Congress workers reject allegations

Congress leader Sajith Muttambalam denied the allegation and claimed that Haridas had caught hold of his hands before telling him to let go.

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A video of the incident circulating on social media shows Haridas confronting Congress workers inside the residence. She can be heard saying, “let go of my hand” during the scuffle.

Meanwhile, Simi Sajad, Sajad's wife, alleged that the group entered the house and threatened her family.

“I was alone with my children. Some people came running in, and the MLA was also among them. One person in the group threatened my daughter and asked her to read something from a phone. She got so scared. Then I told them, ‘If you have some issues, why drag the child into it?’ Then one person pushed me. We have filed a complaint,” she said.

Police are examining the conflicting accounts and are expected to question the people involved before deciding on further action.