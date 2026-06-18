Mizoram Rajya Sabha Election 2026: Voting Begins For Lone Seat As BJP & Congress Abstain; ZPM Holds Clear Edge | PTI

Aizawl: Voting began on Thursday for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram with two candidates in the fray, an official said.

Candidates in fray

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded party spokesperson K Laltluangkima, while the main opposition, Mizo National Front, nominated advocate and writer Zothansangi Hmar for the polls.

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Parties abstain from voting

The BJP and the Congress decided to abstain from voting.

Voting and counting schedule

Lalthangmawia, the additional secretary in the assembly secretariat, said MLAs are being allowed to vote from 9 am to 4 pm, and the counting will begin at 5 pm.

"All logistical and security arrangements are in place for the voting. Counting of votes will be held at the assembly building," he said.

Assembly composition

In the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the ZPM has 27 legislators, the MNF 10, the BJP two and the Congress one legislator.

Leaders opt out

Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga said that he would not cast his vote as suggested by the party high command.

BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia also said its two legislators would not participate in voting for the Rajya Sabha poll.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)