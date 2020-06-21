Mizoram extends 'total lockdown' till June 30; total number of cases at 140

The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost all parts of India, with more than 4.1 lakh cases having been recorded as of Sunday afternoon. Of these, 1,69,451 cases remain active.
While Maharashtra leads the charts with more than 1.28 lakh positive cases, there are other regions that have encountered only a few positive cases thus far. For these areas now, the challenge is no maintain their low case numbers and ensure that the virus does not spread.
In a bid to control the spread of the virus in Mizoram, the government had decided to impose two weeks of total lockdown in the northeastern state. Following a consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, it was decided that this lockdown would be in place from June 9 to June 22.
Now, a day before it was slated to end, the Mizoram government has extended the lockdown date till the end of June.
The order was shared on Twitter by the Mizoram wing of the PIB. The letter, from the Chief Secretary of Mizoram and the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Mizoram Disaster Management Authority, says that "it is necessary to further extend the total lockdown period" till the end of June to "sustain the efforts towards the containment of COVID-19".
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the northeastern state has recorded 140 positive cases of COVID-19. Of these, 131 cases remain active. There have been no deaths recorded.
