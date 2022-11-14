Mizoram: At least 15 labourers feared trapped after quarry caves in | Representative pic / ANI

As per an NDTV report, at least 15 labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram on Monday.

The labourers at the ABCI Infrastrcuture Pvt. Ltd at Maudarh, Hnahthial district, were working at the site after returning from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in.

Five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines have been buried under the quarry.

Rescue operations are on.

(This is a developing story)