‘Missing’ posters about elected representatives doing rounds in West Bengal

Kolkata: After TMC Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha and BJP Asansol MLA Agnimitra Paul, missing posters were seen about TMC Uttarpara MLA Kanchan Mullick.

Talking to the media, Mullick said that he visits his constituency regularly.

“I physically visit my constituency regularly but those who cannot see me, I cannot help them. I am neither a spirit nor Mr. India that I will be invisible,” said the TMC MLA.

It may be noted that even BJP Asansol MLA said that those who have pasted posters against her didn’t do ‘proper’ homework.

“The people of Asansol know that I am there with them. The people who had done such an act of pasting posters against me didn’t do their homework properly,” said Agnimitra.

The fashion designer-turned-politician, taking potshots at the TMC Asansol MP, said that ahead of the Asansol bypoll that the BJP had mentioned that the actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha won’t be seen in Asansol after winning the poll.

However, TMC local councillor Salim Ansari claimed that Sinha who is known as ‘Biharibabu’ had visited his constituency and also that presently he is ‘enjoying’ festive season.

Meanwhile, in Asansol, one of the posters read, “Why was the Asansol MP, also known as Bihari Babu, not seen in his constituency to be among his people during Chhat Puja?”