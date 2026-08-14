Missing Elderly Couple Found Dead Inside Box At Their Udaipur Home | Representational Image

Jaipur: The bodies of an elderly couple, who had been missing for two days, were found stuffed inside a box at their home in Punawali village of Sayra in Udaipur district on Friday morning, raising suspicion of murder.

The deceased have been identified as Lahri Lal Paliwal (65) and his wife Radha Devi (62). According to police, a foul smell coming from the house alerted neighbors, who searched the premises and eventually opened a box covered with a bed. The bodies were found wrapped in plastic bags inside the box.

Police officer Shaitan Singh Nathawat said the couple is suspected to have been murdered late Tuesday night. The bodies were allegedly placed in bags before being hidden inside the box.

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Lahri Lal worked as a milkman. On Wednesday morning, when he failed to deliver milk as usual, a neighbor went to his house and found the door open, but neither Lahri Lal nor his wife was there.

The neighbors informed the couple's son, Manohar, who works in Rajkot, Gujarat. He subsequently reached the village and lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

Manohar told police that he had spoken to his mother on the phone on Tuesday night. She had told him that she was going to sleep. The following morning, he learned that both his parents were missing.

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Udaipur SP Dr. Amrita Duhan said a dog squad had been deployed to assist in the investigation. Police have also photographed and videographed the crime scene. Regarding injury marks found on the bodies, the SP said the exact cause of death would be established after the postmortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths and are examining possible motives and suspects.