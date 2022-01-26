'Mischievous propaganda': Ghulam Nabi Azad refutes reports of changing Twitter bio after being awarded Padma Bhushan

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has lashed out at reports that he had changed his Twitter bio after being awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian honour, and called it "mischievous propaganda".

"Some mischievous propoganda being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier", Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Tuesday.

Veteran Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was part of the group of 23 (G-23) which has been critical of the party leadership and has sought an organisational overhaul, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.



Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal today took a jibe at his party over Ghulam Nabi Azad being conferred with the Padma Bhushan, saying it was ironic that the Congress does not need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life.

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Tuesday taken a veiled dig at Azad who was conferred with the award. "Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam," =Ramesh said on Twitter after former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya declined the Padma award.



Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 01:30 PM IST