Miracle On NH-74: 'Brain Dead' UP Woman Shows Signs Of Life After Ambulance Carrying Her Home Hits Pothole

What began as a heartbreaking journey home turned into a moment of disbelief and relief for a family in Uttar Pradesh. A 50-year-old woman from Pilibhit, who had been declared brain dead by doctors, reportedly showed signs of life while being transported in an ambulance moments after the vehicle hit a pothole on the highway.

The unexpected development left her family stunned and ultimately led to a remarkable recovery.

Sudden Medical Emergency At Home

According to a report in The Times of India, Vineeta Shukla collapsed on February 22 while carrying out routine household work at her home in Pilibhit.

Alarmed family members rushed her to the Autonomous State Medical College in the district. Doctors examined her condition and, given its severity, advised the family to immediately shift her to a hospital in Bareilly for specialised treatment.

Doctors In Bareilly Declare Her Brain Dead

At the Bareilly hospital, doctors conducted a detailed medical evaluation and reportedly informed the family that her chances of survival were extremely slim.

Medical reports suggested that Vineeta had no brainstem reflexes and remained completely unresponsive. Doctors also observed mydriasis, a condition in which the pupils become abnormally dilated, often associated with severe neurological damage.

With her vital parameters deteriorating, she was eventually declared brain dead and discharged.

Family Begins Final Journey Home

With little hope left, Vineeta’s family decided to take her back to their hometown.

While travelling along the Bareilly–Haridwar National Highway (NH-74), the ambulance hit a large pothole near Hafizganj, causing a sudden and powerful jolt.

What happened next left the family stunned.

Sudden Signs Of Life After Ambulance Jolt

According to her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, the impact appeared to trigger an unexpected change in Vineeta’s condition.

Shortly after the jolt, the family noticed that her breathing seemed to stabilise something they had not observed earlier.

In flesh and blood - the "brain-dead" woman who was brought back to life reportedly by a pothole jerk.



Realising something was different, the family immediately asked the ambulance driver to turn back and rushed her to another hospital in Pilibhit.

Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care

Vineeta was taken to Neurocity Hospital in Pilibhit, where doctors admitted her to the intensive care unit and began closely monitoring her condition.

Medical staff initiated treatment and continued to observe her progress over the following days.

Gradual Recovery After Two Weeks

Over the next two weeks, Vineeta’s condition slowly improved under medical supervision. Doctors eventually discharged her after confirming that she had stabilised.

Her husband later described the experience as nothing short of miraculous, saying she had “conquered death” and is now able to speak normally with family members and others.

Possible Medical Explanation

Subsequent medical tests reportedly detected high levels of neurotoxins in her bloodstream and lymphatic system.

Doctors believe these toxins may have contributed to her critical condition, although the exact cause of the sudden improvement remains unclear.