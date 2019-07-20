Minority definition: SC seeks AG’s help

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the assistance of Attorney General K.K. Venugopal in dealing with a plea challenging the validity of a 26-year-old notification declaring five communities as minority.

The order by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose came when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the law on the declaration of minority community on the basis of national data was illegal.

The court was hearing a petition filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The court directed the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to the office of the Attorney General and listed it for hearing after four weeks.

The petitioner has challenged the validity of the National Commission for Minority (NCM) Act, 1992, under which the notification was issued on October 23, 1993 declaring five communities -- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis -- as minorities.