Minor girl gangraped inside moving car in UP, 2 arrested

Azamgarh: A 16 year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in a moving car at a village under Saraimeer police station area here, following which the accused were arrested, police said on Tuesday.
The girl, a student of class 11, was returning from school on Saturday when she was abducted by the two men in a car who then raped and later left her near a pond, Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.
The girl somehow reached home and narrated the incident, following which an FIR was registered on Sunday and both the youth -- Sikander and Rishi -- have been arrested, the police officer said. The vehicle in which the crime took place had black film on the window panes.
