Ministry of Railways releases booklet on standard signages at stations; Minister Vaishnaw says, 'Continuously striving to improve passenger experience'

The Ministry of Railways, under the leadership of Ashwini Vaishnaw, released a booklet on Monday titled "Standard Signages at Stations on Indian Railways" with the objective of implementing a standardised and modern signage system across all railway stations in the country.

The adoption of standardised signage is crucial due to the large number of railway stations in India, which stands at over 7,300, spread across 17 zones and 68 divisions, each with their unique styles of signage. By implementing a uniform signage system, the passenger experience can be improved and consistency can be ensured.

What does the booklet comprise of?

The booklet lays emphasis on making the signage Divyang (physically challenged) friendly and accessible to all passengers, including the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities. The guidelines prioritise simple language, clear fonts, easy-to-see colors, and intuitive pictograms. The colours, fonts, and sizes of the signages have been standardised, and the concept of grouping signages has been introduced to aid wayfinding. The guidelines also introduce tertiary boards displaying station names with tricolour backgrounds to improve visibility.

While the primary focus of the booklet is on standardisation, it also acknowledges the importance of accommodating stations with unique architectural features that may require some degree of flexibility in the implementation of the signage system."The aim is to provide intuitive wayfinding and ensure the availability of signage at key decision-making points," said an official.

Aim to modernise Indian Railways

The Ministry of Railways' "Standard Signages at Stations on Indian Railways" booklet is a part of the "Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme," which aims to modernise and develop railway stations across India. The initiative prioritizes providing safe, comfortable, and clean premises for passengers, and the scheme includes the redevelopment of 1,275 stations across major cities, tourist destinations, and pilgrimage centers. While 88 stations are currently under construction, the remaining 1,187 stations are undergoing tendering and planning processes.

"The release of the booklet on standard signages is a significant step toward enhancing the passenger experience and creating a unified identity for Indian Railways across the country," officials went on to add.

Will adopt modern, standard signages friendly for divyangs: Vaishnaw

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "As you are aware, Indian Railways, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has been continuously striving to enhance the passenger experience at railway stations. It was deemed necessary to issue standard guidelines on Signages at Stations that are uniform and sufficient. I am pleased to release the booklet on Standard Signages at Stations on Indian Railways today. Indian Railways will adopt modern, standardised signages that are friendly to the Divyang and accessible to all passengers."

Indian Railways has the largest number of stations in the world, making it essential for every passenger to have easy access to facilities. The adoption of standard signage across all railway stations will ensure consistency and improve the passenger experience.