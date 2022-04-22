e-Paper Get App
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri defends Narendra Modi government over price hike in fuel prices

The minister also slammed state governments stating that they are making a killing on fuel prices and they must reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) to provide relief to the people.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | ANI
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has defended Narendra Modi government over the price hike in fuel prices and slammed state governments for inflation, reported Times Now.

Slamming state governments he stated that they are making a killing on fuel prices and they must reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) to provide relief to the people.

Puri also said in Times Now's interview that we have failed to comprehend the gravity of the situation we are going through. He said US has been witnessing the highest inflation, while there had been steep decline in the standard of living since World War Two.

In April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the Delhi. In March, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre with nine hikes within ten days.

