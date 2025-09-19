Millions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53

Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: In a tragic turn of events, Assam’s most celebrated singer, composer, actor and heart throb of young new generation Zubeen Garg has passed away following an epileptic seizure

In an Island in Singapore.

The 53-year-old singer who went to Singapore to perform in the North East Festivals went to an island with friends where they swim there once with life jacket. Second time he went again where he faced epileptic seizure a known old history patient he then rushed to General Hospital, Singapore where doctors did best to survive him but he could not be recovered leaving behind millions of heartbroken fans.

Zubeen Garg was not just an artiste but a cultural icon whose music shaped generations in Assam and beyond.

From his soulful Assamese hits like “Mayabini Ratir Xur” to his nationwide recognition with “Ya Ali” from the Bollywood film Gangster, Garg’s versatility and powerful voice made him one of the most beloved musicians of the region.

Besides Assamese, he had recorded songs in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Bodo, Karbi, Khasi, Mising, Tiwa, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, etc, earning him respect across India’s diverse music industry.

And not just music. He acted in several Assamese and Bengali films.

He won multiple awards at both the regional and national levels.

The news of his death has cast a pall of gloom not just in Assam but across many parts of the country.

As news spread of his untimely death spread, fans gathered in large numbers at his residence and music studios in Guwahati to pay homage to the cultural icon.

Social media platforms are flooded with emotional posts, with many expressing disbelief and sorrow at the loss of their beloved “Zubeen Da.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, several political leaders, fellow artistes, and cultural figures have also condoled his death, calling it an irreparable loss to Indian music and Assamese identity.

The Assam government has announced that Zubeen Garg will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his unmatched contributions to music, cinema, and culture.

While his life ended abruptly, his voice and songs will continue to echo in the hearts of millions, keeping alive the legacy of an artist who was truly larger than life.