 Millions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMillions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53

Millions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53

The 53-year-old who went to Singapore to perform in the North East Festivals went to an island with friends where they swim there once with life jacket. Second time he went again where he faced epileptic seizure a known old history patient he then rushed to General Hospital, Singapore where doctors did best to survive him but he could not be recovered leaving behind millions of heartbroken fans.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: In a tragic turn of events, Assam’s most celebrated singer, composer, actor and heart throb of young new generation Zubeen Garg has passed away following an epileptic seizure

In an Island in Singapore.

The 53-year-old singer who went to Singapore to perform in the North East Festivals went to an island with friends where they swim there once with life jacket. Second time he went again where he faced epileptic seizure a known old history patient he then rushed to General Hospital, Singapore where doctors did best to survive him but he could not be recovered leaving behind millions of heartbroken fans.

Zubeen Garg was not just an artiste but a cultural icon whose music shaped generations in Assam and beyond.

FPJ Shorts
Millions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53
Millions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53
Bizarre! Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Sits Out With Bat During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman
Bizarre! Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Sits Out With Bat During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman
Mumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump -VIDEO
Mumbai News: Coastal Road Underpass Waterlogged Due To Pipeline Leakage & Unoperational Dewatering Pump -VIDEO
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Faster Industrial Clearances To Boost Investments In State
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Faster Industrial Clearances To Boost Investments In State

From his soulful Assamese hits like “Mayabini Ratir Xur” to his nationwide recognition with “Ya Ali” from the Bollywood film Gangster, Garg’s versatility and powerful voice made him one of the most beloved musicians of the region.

Besides Assamese, he had recorded songs in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Bodo, Karbi, Khasi, Mising, Tiwa, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, etc, earning him respect across India’s diverse music industry.

And not just music. He acted in several Assamese and Bengali films.

He won multiple awards at both the regional and national levels.

The news of his death has cast a pall of gloom not just in Assam but across many parts of the country.

As news spread of his untimely death spread, fans gathered in large numbers at his residence and music studios in Guwahati to pay homage to the cultural icon.

Social media platforms are flooded with emotional posts, with many expressing disbelief and sorrow at the loss of their beloved “Zubeen Da.”

Read Also
Remembering Zubeen Garg - The Voice That United The People Of Assam
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, several political leaders, fellow artistes, and cultural figures have also condoled his death, calling it an irreparable loss to Indian music and Assamese identity.

The Assam government has announced that Zubeen Garg will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his unmatched contributions to music, cinema, and culture.

While his life ended abruptly, his voice and songs will continue to echo in the hearts of millions, keeping alive the legacy of an artist who was truly larger than life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Millions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53

Millions Mourn As Zubeen Garg, Voice Of Assam, Passes Away At 53

Mumbai-Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Mid-Air Bomb Threat

Mumbai-Phuket IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Mid-Air Bomb Threat

'Tragic, Painful, Most Disappointed With Students': Delhi High Court Issues Notice To DUSU Poll...

'Tragic, Painful, Most Disappointed With Students': Delhi High Court Issues Notice To DUSU Poll...

Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying...

Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying...

'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam...

'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam...