Milk Can Gets Stuck On Youth’s Head In Alwar, Freed After Grinder Rescue

A young man narrowly escaped a serious mishap after a milk can got stuck on his head while trying to shield himself from the heat in Alwar, officials and villagers said.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Madhogarh village under the Akbarpur Police Station area, about 20 kilometres from the city. The video of the unusual rescue surfaced on social media a day later.

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According to villagers, the youth, identified as Kaluram Raibari, was carrying a 15-litre empty milk can weighing over 10 kilograms while travelling to distribute wheat. To protect himself from the scorching sun, he placed the can on his head, but it got tightly stuck.

Despite trying for nearly two hours, Kaluram failed to remove the can, and its weight began affecting his health, causing pain and dizziness. Villagers then took him to a nearby hardware shop for help.

Initially, the shopkeeper hesitated, calling the process risky due to the lack of space between the head and the metal container. However, after making a small gap using a local adjustment technique, he carefully used a grinder machine to cut the can into sections and safely remove it.

Kaluram was finally freed after a lengthy effort, averting a potential medical emergency.