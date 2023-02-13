Mild earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim's Yuksom | Representative Image

Yuksom: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Sikkim town in the wee hours on Monday, said National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, according to NCS, happened around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 km from 70km northwest of the town.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FgmIkxe9Q2@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/1FuxFI7Ire — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 13, 2023

On Sunday, reportedly an earthquake of magnitude 4 hit Central Assam which was reported at 4.18 pm. The epicentre was in the Nagaon district, stated report. According to NCS, the depth of the quake was also 10 km and the epicentre was around 160km east of Guwahati, near Hojai.

The northeastern states are categorised in the high seismic zone and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)