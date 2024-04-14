'Might Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Department Hate Us...', NGO Shares Video Of Wild Cat In Pitiable Condition, Demands Immediate Attention

Wild animals often require human care, but unfortunately, they don't always receive it promptly. Nonetheless, some individuals and organizations persist in advocating for these vulnerable creatures.

One such incident has arisen from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Wild Lense Eco Foundation, an NGO, has posted a video depicting a tiger in distressing condition. The tiger is visibly limping, with swelling apparent in one of its front legs, suggesting significant discomfort.

In their tweet sharing the video and demanding the immediate attention of the Tiger Reserve department, the NGO wrote, "The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve department might hate us for sharing this video.... But unfortunately, the condition of this tiger needs immediate attention."

Might the #Pilibhit Tiger Reserve department hate us for sharing this video.... But unfortunately the condition of this Tiger needs immediate attention.#Pilibhit @UpforestUp pic.twitter.com/GC5h1ppQ1d — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) April 14, 2024

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, established in September 2008, is situated across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich districts of Uttar Pradesh, representing a diverse and productive Terai ecosystem. Home to over 127 animal species, 326 bird species, and 2,100 flowering plants, it features a mosaic of forests, plantations, and grasslands with numerous water bodies.

The reserve hosts endangered species like tigers, swamp deer, Bengal florican, and leopards, sustained by a rich prey base including cheetal, sambar, wild boar, and blue bull. With its Chuka Interpretation Zones offering nature interpretation centers and cottages, alongside extensive birdlife, the reserve is a popular destination for visitors.