MHT CET Result 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; steps to check scores and direct link here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has declared the state's CET results for the PCM and PCB groups. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official websites — cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The centre-based online test in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group was conducted in October and November. According to a report by DNA, a total of 22 students have scored 100 percentile in MHT CET 2020 PCM examination and 19 students have scored 100 percentile in PCB.

Of the total 451,906 candidates who registered for MHT CET exams, around 435,653 students had signed up for MHT CET in Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) combinations.

Steps to check MHT CET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in or cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' link.

Step 3: Enter the CET roll number and captcha code.

Step 4: MHT CET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.