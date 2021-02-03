MHA declares best training institutions awards for 4 yrs, CRPF bags 3, ITBP 1

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), deployed in Ladakh LAC, has won its first round of best training institute award for Gazetted Officers, while 3 institutes of Central Reserve Police Force have bagged 3 such awards for the following years.
The awards were declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last month for a span of 4 consecutive years, starting 2016 to 2020. ITBP’s Mussoorie training institute has received this award for the year 2016-17.
This award was started from 2016 and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) carried out the inspections of various police training institutes.
"The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy, Mussoorie, the premiere officers training academy of the border guarding force ITBP has been declared the best Gazetted Officers (GOs) training institute for the year 2016-17 by the MHA," ITBP said.
According to the MHA's communication, CRPF's Gurugram training academy has been awarded as the best institute for the year 2019-20. CRPF's Shivpuri school and training institute in Neemach have been awarded as the best training centres for years 2017 and 2018.