MHA declares best training institutions awards for 4 yrs, CRPF bags 3, ITBP 1

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), deployed in Ladakh LAC, has won its first round of best training institute award for Gazetted Officers, while 3 institutes of Central Reserve Police Force have bagged 3 such awards for the following years.

The awards were declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last month for a span of 4 consecutive years, starting 2016 to 2020. ITBP’s Mussoorie training institute has received this award for the year 2016-17.

This award was started from 2016 and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) carried out the inspections of various police training institutes.

"The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy, Mussoorie, the premiere officers training academy of the border guarding force ITBP has been declared the best Gaz­etted Officers (GOs) training institute for the year 2016-17 by the MHA," ITBP said.

According to the MHA's communication, CRPF's Gurugram training academy has been awarded as the best institute for the year 2019-20. CRPF's Shivpuri school and training institute in Neemach have been awarded as the best training centres for years 2017 and 2018.