'Merely A Charade To Divert Attention From Cauvery Issue': Kanimozhi As DMK Skips Vijay's Delimitation Meet

The DMK will not attend the all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on delimitation in Chennai on Saturday, with party Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi calling the gathering a "charade" aimed at diverting attention from the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

Kanimozhi said the DMK, led by MK Stalin, remains firmly opposed to any delimitation exercise that could undermine Tamil Nadu's political representation. She questioned the need for another meeting when political parties have already unanimously adopted resolutions outlining the state's position.

'Why Is There A Need For This Meeting?'

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said there had been no official announcement from the Union Government that a delimitation Bill would be introduced or passed during the ongoing Parliament session.

She also pointed out that the revised draft of the proposed Bill had not been made available to the parties.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Given that the parties which unanimously adopted those resolutions still hold the same stance, what is the necessity for the meeting convened by the Chief Minister?" Kanimozhi asked, questioning whether the objective was to persuade parties to change their established position.

'A Charade To Divert Attention From Cauvery Issue'

Kanimozhi further attacked the Vijay-led government over its handling of the Cauvery and Mekedatu dam dispute, saying the timing of the meeting was questionable amid ongoing protests over the issue.

"At a time when protests regarding the #CauveryIssue are ongoing, the all-party meeting convened today by the TVK government - without addressing the #MekedatuDam issue - is merely a charade designed to divert attention from the Cauvery dispute," she said.

The DMK MP said her party would therefore stay away from the meeting, accusing the state government of disregarding the "unanimous demand" of Tamil Nadu's political parties.

DMK Demands Action On Mekedatu

The DMK has been pressing the state government to convene an all-party meeting on the Cauvery dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam in neighbouring Karnataka.

The issue also figured in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday, when Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the Mekedatu issue. Vijay responded that he had proposed holding talks with Karnataka because he believed there was some possibility of a positive outcome, while saying he did not want to engage in "cheap politics" over the matter.

Kanimozhi subsequently questioned whether Vijay was prepared to send a delegation of state representatives and MPs to meet the Union Water Resources Minister and submit the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution opposing the Mekedatu dam.

Congress, Left Urge DMK To Attend

The DMK's decision to boycott the meeting came despite appeals from parties that are now part of the Vijay government.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore urged the DMK to attend and send a united message to the Centre on delimitation.

"Those who place their politics above Tamil Nadu's interests may choose not to attend. But those who put Tamil Nadu first, and politics second, will attend the all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister," Tagore said.

The disagreement has now brought the delimitation debate and the Cauvery-Mekedatu dispute into sharper focus, with the DMK and the Vijay-led government taking contrasting positions over the immediate political priority for Tamil Nadu.