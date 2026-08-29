‘Memoir Or Fiction?’: BJP Targets Sonia Gandhi’s Book As Congress Alleges Government Pressure

Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir ‘Belonging’ | X

The controversy over Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love has turned into a political battle, with Congress leaders alleging government pressure behind Penguin Random House India not publishing the book in India and BJP leaders questioning the Opposition party’s claims.

Penguin Random House India has clarified that it is not publishing the memoir in India but said it had remained “willing and keen” to publish it during discussions with Gandhi. The dispute has now moved beyond a publishing decision, with both parties using the episode to trade charges over freedom of expression, fact-checking and political interference.

BJP questions Congress claims

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned whether the book was a memoir or fiction and said the matter was essentially between the author and publisher.

“Whether the book written by Sonia Gandhi is a memoir or fiction is a matter to be decided between the author and the publisher. If a work labelled as a memoir turns out to be fiction, the publisher will certainly assess that before making a decision. I feel that if you attempt to politicise a work presented as a memoir, questions will inevitably be raised,” Naqvi said, Hindustan Times reports.

A report cited in the supplied material said Gandhi’s book deal with Penguin Random House India fell through after she refused to make changes or deletions to references concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described as having its ideological roots in the RSS, and Chinese intrusions.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan, meanwhile, accused Congress leaders of trying to create what he called a false narrative of fear around the memoir.

“The attempts by Congress leaders to spin stories and manufacture a false narrative of fear over the release of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir are not merely ironic, they are glaringly hypocritical,” Kesavan said.

BJP invokes Natwar Singh episode

Kesavan cited late Congress leader K Natwar Singh’s 2014 autobiography One Life Is Not Enough to question Congress’ position. He said excerpts from the book showed how “uneasy and uncomfortable” the Nehru-Gandhi family was about Singh’s account of events in May 2004, before the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government was sworn in.

He said Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Singh before the book’s release after a gap of eight-and-a-half years and questioned why Gandhi was apprehensive about what Singh would write.

Drawing a parallel with the present controversy, Kesavan asked which portions of Gandhi’s memoir required fact-checking and why.

He also questioned Congress over 51 cartons containing Jawaharlal Nehru’s correspondence, including his letters to Edwina Mountbatten, and asked why the material had not been made public.

The BJP’s response seeks to turn Congress’ censorship allegation back on the party by arguing that questions over books, unpublished material and editorial scrutiny cannot selectively be described as attacks on free expression.

Congress alleges pressure on publisher

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that political considerations were behind the dispute.

“Penguin India is more than happy to publish Exam Warriors and several books on RSS. No doubt there are those in the BJP government who have now become afraid of a book being read by the people of India,” Gogoi said.

Congress MP Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh said a publisher could not pressure an author to remove or include specific material and suggested this was why Gandhi had declined to make the changes.

“It is clear that no publisher, whether Penguin or anyone else, can influence an author or pressure them to remove or include specific content. That is evident, and perhaps that is why Sonia Gandhi declined as well. We all understand the reason behind this,” Singh said.

Naravane book row enters debate

Singh also referred to a book by Naravane, saying Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue during the previous session of Parliament.

“During the previous session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi himself raised the issue regarding Naravane’s book, which was effectively being suppressed, prevented from being read, by the government; it is likely the same kind of pressure at play here. That is why this is happening,” he said.

Rajasthan Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also alleged pressure over the publication of Gandhi’s memoir. He said Penguin was prepared to publish the book worldwide in its original form while Penguin Random House India wanted changes before publishing it in India.

“After all, what is the reason or what pressure is there that what is being published across the world cannot be published in India?” Gehlot asked.

Gehlot calls it attack on free expression

Gehlot described Gandhi’s life as “an example of sacrifice and dedication” and said the “integrity and dignity with which she has served the country is exemplary”.

He alleged that suppressing the book of a senior political leader and former Leader of the Opposition under pressure amounted to “the murder of freedom of expression”.

“The real issue is that pressure was put on Penguin India to remove the portions related to Modi, the RSS, and the occupation of Indian territory by China during Modi's rule. This is the murder of democracy,” Gehlot alleged.

“Why is this truth being hidden from the people of India? Will the Modi government alter even the facts by pressuring publishers?” he asked.

The Congress allegations are politically serious, but the material provided does not contain independent evidence establishing that the government pressured the publisher. Penguin Random House India’s own statement, meanwhile, presents the dispute as part of the normal editorial and fact-checking process.

Penguin rejects editorial-change claim

Penguin Random House India said on Friday that it had been “keen to publish” Belonging: A Journey of Love throughout the relevant discussions but stressed that fact-checking authors was both its “prerogative and responsibility”.

The company clarified that it was not the publisher of the book in India. Its statement came days after American publisher Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced that Belonging would be released on Nov 10.

Read Also Congress Leaders Question Penguin India Over Sonia Gandhi Memoir, Allege Pressure On Publisher

The clarification followed a report in The Indian Express that claimed Penguin Random House India had backed out after Gandhi refused “editorial changes” to the manuscript.

“Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances,” the company said.

It added: “As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book.”

The publisher said it would not comment further on its “confidential discussions with the author”.

For now, the competing versions remain unresolved. Congress has framed the episode as a freedom-of-expression issue and alleged political pressure, while the BJP has questioned that narrative and demanded answers about the memoir’s contents. Penguin Random House India, for its part, has rejected the suggestion that it decided against publishing the book because Gandhi refused editorial changes.