Mehbooba Mufti criticizes Kashmir’s ‘inhuman lockdown’, tweets access to internet a ‘fundamental right’

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief, Mehbooba Mufti, has reacted on the government’s move to restore postpaid connections to some 40 lakh mobile phones from October 14. The announcement for the same was made by Jammu and Kashmir Principle Secretary and Spokesman Rohit Kansal at a nationally televised press conference here.

Mufti launched a stinging attack on the J&K administration, stating that the state has been in an inhuman lockdown for more than two months now. She accused the state government of taking half-hearted measures to stave off international pressure. Cast aspersions on the effectiveness of the move, she tweeted, 'How many post paid mobiles will even be working since bills haven’t been paid since Aug?'

The PDP Chief also said that the suspension of internet had crippled the economy of the state. She mentioned that the authorities cannot behave like the proverbial ostrich with its head under the sand and ignore ground realities. According to Mufti, access to internet is a fundamental right and cannot be taken away arbitrarily & indefinitely.

Restrictions were imposed after the Centre on August 5 abrogated the state's special status and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.

---With inputs from PTI