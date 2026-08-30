Meghalaya Political Earthquake? 9 UDP MLAs In Talks To Join BJP Ahead Of Shillong Bye-Election | Representative Image

Guwahati: Political calculations across Meghalaya are undergoing a high-stakes recalibration as intense back-channel negotiations place the spotlight on the ruling configuration ahead of the crucial Shillong Lok Sabha bye-election. Rumors of a massive political realignment have intensified, driven by reports that as many as nine of the 12 United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators are orchestrating a switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

​The brewing mutiny stems from mounting internal friction and discontent among regional lawmakers regarding the leadership style of UDP President Metbah Lyngdoh. While senior insiders hint that closed-door discussions have advanced significantly, the UDP chief has publicly maintained complete unawareness of any impending mass defection by his party colleagues. Conversely, sources within the state BJP camp acknowledge that exploratory talks are actively underway, though a final formal pact is yet to be sealed.

​This potential high-voltage crossover threatens to fundamentally reshape the balance of power within the 60-member assembly. For a regional setup like the UDP, losing three-quarters of its legislative strength would be a devastating blow. Meanwhile, the BJP—which currently maintains a modest footprint of two seats in the house—stands to vault to 11 legislators, instantly altering coalition equations, regional dominance, and the broader political narrative as parties gear up for the crucial Shillong parliamentary battle.