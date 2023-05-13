 Meghalaya: Counting of votes for Sohiong by-poll underway; United Democratic Party leading    
Polling in Sohiong took place on May 10 with over 91.8 per cent of the over 34,000 voters exercising their franchise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
ANI

Shillong: The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills on Saturday.

Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the United Democratic Party leading from Meghalaya’s Sohiong constituency with margin of 1021

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.

The National People's Party (NPP) is aiming to increase its seat tally in the 60-member assembly to 29 with a victory in the by-election.

Six candidates are in the fray: Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.

Polling in Sohiong took place on May 10, with over 91.8 percent of the over 34,000 voters exercising their franchise.

With agency inputs

