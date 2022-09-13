Meghalaya: BSF apprehends 1 Bangladeshi national with 3 gold worth over Rs 17.57 lakhs | ANI

On Tuesday, Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt on India-Bangladesh border of West Jaintia Hills district. The BSF also apprehended one 62-year-old Bangladeshi national, who is identified as Mohammad Hason Ali, with three gold biscuits weighing 348 grams. The biscuits approximately worth Rs 17.57 lakhs.

According to ANI, the suspect was apprehended near ICP Dawki, when he was illegally crossing the IB and was heading towards Dawki main Bazar.

A BSF official informed that the seized gold biscuits have been handed over to the Customs Office of Dawki and the apprehended person was handed over to PS Dawki for further legal proceedings.

BSF Meghalaya foiled a smuggling attempt & apprehended one Bangladeshi national namely Md Hason Ali (aged 62 years) along with 3 gold biscuits weighing 348 gms, worth approx Rs 17.57 lakhs, on India-Bangladesh border of district West Jaintia Hills: Border Security Force pic.twitter.com/BLkw44wcKo — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022