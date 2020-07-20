Meghalaya board class 10 result 2020: MBOSE released SSLC scores on results.mbose.in; click here for details

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC)/ class 10 examination today, July 20.

As per the official notification of SSLC, the result can be downloaded MBOSE official website www.mbose.in and results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in

This year, the results will neither be displayed at the MBOSE Office, TURA/Shillong nor at the examination centres due to threat of transmission of COVID-19.

Meghalaya's Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on July 18 had informed about the update on twitter.