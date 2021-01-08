Meet Vincent Xavier, Keralite Christian and Trump fan who waved the Indian flag at US Capitol siege

"Trump rallies are always a lot of fun," Xavier's Facebook post read. He went on to explain how "50 or so lawless" people engaging in acts of vandalism and arson should not be a reason to "throw the million-plus peaceful protestors under the bus".

It is to be noted that most of his claims are disputed. Verified news outlets have confirmed that the crowd at the Capitol numbered in the thousands, not "50 or so", and while President Trump has been vocal about the alleged "election fraud" against him, US officials have found no evidence regarding the same.

In an apparent embarrassment for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who criticised the presence of the tricolour at the protest, Xavier also seems to be close to the veteran Parliamentarian of the grand old party.

A Malayali news outlet, Manorama News, later interviewed Xavier, where the latter was said to have been one of the Indian-Americans recommended by the Trump administration to be a part of the President's Export Council.

According to the news portal, Xavier hails from Chambakkara near Vytila in Kerala's Kochi.

Many people who commented on the post criticised him for associating India and Indians with a protest that turned violent. One of the comments read: "It is your right to protest at Trump Rallies, You have no right to carry an Indian flag at Stop the Steal Trump rally which ended in Storming the US Capitol."

The Indian flag first surfaced in a video posted by the Alejandro Alvarez, the digital editor of the Washington news radio station WTOP and was only seen among the crowd standing back from the Capitol on the street while much further ahead some people were climbing on the building's steps.

An Indian-American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) poll published in October 2020 showed that 22 per cent of registered voters from the community planned to vote for Trump, while 72 per cent were for Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.

Going by the IAAS poll, the backing for Trump had increased by 6 per cent compared to his support level shown in the 2016 Post-Election National Asian American Survey.

