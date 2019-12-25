Meet Saryu Rai - the rebel BJP leader who put CMs in jail and slayed Raghubar Das on his own turf

Ranchi: Outgoing Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das alleged on Wednesday that he was defeated in the Jharkhand polls due to the conspiracy of the Jaichands in the party.

He was referring to his Cabinet colleague, Saryu Rai, who defeated him in his traditional East Jamshedpur constituency. The Chief Minister designate, Hemant Soren, reacted to the statement and said "It is too early for Raghuwar Das to come to a conclusion. He should retrospect.”

Rai said he was constantly targetted by Raghubar Das and was being spied by the trusted intelligence officials of the CM. “They used to record my statements even in Raj Bhawan or at Deoghar temple,” he said. Rai alleged that Raghubar Das had harassed the Ministers in the Cabinet. He said, “He would refer the party legislators as ‘Chirkut’, take all decisions in the cabinet and the ministers were asked to approve the CM."

The rebel BJP leader said he had stopped attending cabinet meetings since February this year as the CM silenced the Ministers. He had quit as parliamentary affairs minister too.

Rai said he would remain an independent leader both inside and outside the assembly.

He said that he would expose corruption by the government. Rai was instrumental in putting two former Chief Ministers of Bihar-Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Misha behind the bars following their involvement in the fodder scam. He had filed a case in Patna High Court seeking probe into the financial irregularities in the animal husbandry department. The High Court had transferred the investigation in the multi-crores fodder scam to CBI. They were found guilty and sent to jail by the special CBI court.

As an MLA in Jharkhand, he unearthed the mining scam and irregular allotment of coal block to a private company of Kolkata. The then Chief Minister, Madhu Koda was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment for three years on December 17, 2017 by a special CBI court.

Rai also said that he has documents to prove large-scale corruption by Raghubar Das and would proceed ahead to seek investigations in the matter. Rai had launched a movement to save River Damodar from getting polluted through his Damodar Bachao Andolan. He says he wants to revive the movement to keep the river clean.