Meet Ismat Sherwani from Rajasthan who became Aachrya in Sanskrit Vyakarn

Ismat Sherwani has become Aachrya in Sanskrit Vyakran and had received a gold medal at the convocation of the Jagadaguru Ramandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University of Jaipur held on Wednesday. She scored 75 per cent marks in MA Sanskrit Vyakran.

What is interesting about her is that she hails from a family where almost all young female members have done their education in Sanskrit. “My elder sister, two of my sisters-in-law and one of the cousins have done their graduation in Sanskrit,” said Ismat.

Her family is from Bonli, a small town 70 km away from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Her father is Manzoor Alam Sherwani was a government school principal. Ismat said that we have a Sanskrit college in our town. My elder sister Rubina Parveen had done her graduation from this college and she inspired me to do my studies in Sanskrit. ‘I got full support from my family and from my in-laws also to pursue my studies in Sanskrit, though we were only two Muslim girls in the college all were supportive there,’ said Ismat.

Ismat now aspires to pursue a PhD in Sanskrit Vyakran from Banaras Hindu University or Jagadaguru Ramandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University and want to get into academics though she has not decided on the topic but is very keen for further studies in Sanskrit and said that the subject is no less than science and there is a great potential for research in this subject as it has may ancient theories.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:05 PM IST