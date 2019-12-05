Meet Fathima Safa - Rahul Gandhi's translator and Class XI student who has won the internet

A 11th standard student of a government school here was the cynosure of all eyes as she effortlessly translated the English speech of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Malayalam at her school campus here on Thursday.

The student, Fathima Safa, of the government higher secondary school at Karuvarakkundu was among the audience when Gandhi asked the students if anyone would volunteer to translate his speech.

"Is there any student who would like to translate what I am saying?" Gandhi asked.