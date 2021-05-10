Medical admission 2021: Latest updates on NEET PG, INI CET, AIAPGET and DNB PDCET

As the second COVID-19 wave hit the country, several entrance exams including medical entrance exams were postponed this year.

In 2020 also the exam schedule was disrupted by COVID-19 and followed lockdown. Meanwhile, Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare urged all centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021 considering the second wave of Covid-19.

We have collated a list of dates of various medical entrance exams for you:

NEET PG

The exam has been postponed till August.

NEET 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1, the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned.

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA said in the official notification.

INI CET 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses, July 2021 session in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the country.

"In view of the evolving situation related to Covid-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021," an official notice issued by AIIMS said.

AIAPGET 2021

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed AIAPGET 2021 exam for three months. The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 7, 2021.

DNB PDCET 2021

The exam has been postponed following the recent COVID-19 curbs issued in different parts of the country. The exam was scheduled for May 9.