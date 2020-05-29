Medha Patkar claims Maha govt supplied food, water to Shramik train passengers, not Centre

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered that migrant workers should not be charged any fare, either for rail or road transport, while travelling back to their homes.

The top court also asked the States and UTs to provide food, shelter and water to migrant workers, and also to those found walking back to their homes.

A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and M.R. Shah, asked the state governments to arrange for food, shelter and water for the migrants waiting for their turn to board either buses or trains to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Friday said said that despite the difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were trying their best in resolving issues and supplying food and water to all passengers. He added that the State govts provided food and water at the starting stations, while the IRCTC and Railway Divisions arranged meals and water for migrants in trains en-route.

A total of 52 lakh passengers have been moved through 3,840 Shramik Special trains till yesterday, said Yadav.

(With IANS inputs)