e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMedha Patkar challenges Delhi LG's plea for immunity

Medha Patkar challenges Delhi LG's plea for immunity

Saxena, two sitting BJP MLAs Amit Shah and Amit Thaker, and a former local Congress leader Rohit Patel are facing a trial for allegedly assaulting Patkar at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a peace meeting in the aftermath of Godhra riots in 2002.

Darshan DesaiUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Medha Patkar challenges Delhi LG's plea for immunity | File photo

Human rights activist Medha Patkar has challenged Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena’s plea in an Ahmedabad court that he be given immunity from a 2002 criminal trial against him as he holds a constitutional post.

Saxena, two sitting BJP MLAs Amit Shah and Amit Thaker, and a former local Congress leader Rohit Patel are facing a trial for allegedly assaulting Patkar at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a peace meeting in the aftermath of Godhra riots in 2002.

“The post of Delhi L-G is not of a governor in terms of Article 153 of the Constitution but merely an "administrator" of a Union Territory who is appointed by the President to act on his behalf (under Article 239),” Patkar asserted in an application moved by her advocate Govind Parmar.

Saxena's seeking immunity because of his present post is “grossly misconceived and patently wrong notion that the status of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi”, she said. Saxena’s request to keep the trial against him in abeyance “is completely misconceived and has been filed merely to further delay proceedings”, Patkar said.

Saxena and the others are facing several charges, including that of unlawful assembly, assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

Saxena had, earlier this month, submitted before the court that “criminal proceedings cannot continue till the applicant herein continues to occupy the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, in terms of Article 361 of the Constitution of India”.

The proceedings against him “deserve to remain in isolation or abeyance till he continues to occupy the office of the L-G in the interest of Justice,” Saxena pleaded. The matter has been scheduled for hearing for March 15.

Read Also
Bhopal: Protesters say police denied permission for dharna against arrest of human rights defender...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Medha Patkar challenges Delhi LG's plea for immunity

Medha Patkar challenges Delhi LG's plea for immunity

Congress salvo at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Congress salvo at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Subsidence relief for sinking Joshimath: Uttarakhand seeks ₹2,000 Cr from Centre

Subsidence relief for sinking Joshimath: Uttarakhand seeks ₹2,000 Cr from Centre

Modi-Albanese talks: India- Australia sign agreements, agree on economical cooperation

Modi-Albanese talks: India- Australia sign agreements, agree on economical cooperation

With no new tax, Punjab FM presents  ₹1.96 lakh Cr budget

With no new tax, Punjab FM presents  ₹1.96 lakh Cr budget