MEA Warns Against Fraudulent Social Media Posts Claiming To Offer Policy Advice, Paid Access

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a public advisory warning people against misleading social media posts by individuals falsely claiming to advise the ministry on key policy matters and offering paid guidance on working with the government.

In a post shared by its official fact-check account, MEA FactCheck, the ministry said it had come to its notice that certain social media users were claiming to advise the MEA on issues related to trade, migration and other policy matters.

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The ministry clarified that these individuals have no association with the MEA despite projecting themselves as policy advisers or experts with insider access.

According to the advisory, some of these social media handles are also advertising paid consultations and sessions, claiming they can help people understand or work with the Ministry of External Affairs.

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Rejecting such claims, the ministry stressed that these individuals have no connection with the MEA and urged the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent posts circulating on social media platforms.

The MEA advised users to exercise caution before engaging with such accounts or paying for any purported advisory services that falsely claim links to the ministry.

The warning comes as government agencies continue to crack down on misinformation, impersonation and fraudulent online activities aimed at misleading the public.