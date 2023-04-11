 MEA responds to China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit
MEA responds to China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

The Chinese official spokesperson had expressed objections to Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
MEA responds to China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit | File pic

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi released a statement in response to Chinese Official Spokesperson’s comments on the recent visit of Home Minister of India to Arunachal Pradesh saying that the state "was, is and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

Bagchi said, "We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official Spox. Arunachal Pradesh was, is & will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

Objecting to such visits will not change the reality

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Bagchi said.

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the Chinese reaction.

In a clear message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah on Monday had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an "inch of our land." He said said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

(with agency inputs)

