MCD bypolls: AAP wins Kalyanpuri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh wards; Congress wins Chauhan Bangar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five wards in the municipal bypolls in Delhi as votes were counted for the polling conducted on February 18.
The Congress emerged victorious in one seat which was earlier retained by the AAP.
AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,259 votes, defeating his nearest BJP rival Siya Ram.
The Congress candidate has won in Chauhan Bangar, according to trends available at 10 AM.
Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad was declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 041-E Chauhan Banger against AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan, ANI reported.
AAP's Sunita Mishra was declared the winner from Ward No 62N, Shalimar Bagh North, defeating her BJP rival Surbhi Jaju by by 2705 votes.
AAP candidates Vijay Kumar in Trilokpuri and Ram Chander in Rohini-C were also ahead of their nearest BJP rivals by comfortable margins.
Vijay Kumar was ahead of BJP's Om Prakash by 3,819 votes in Trilokpuri. In Rohini-C, the AAP candidate was leading by 2,157 votes against BJP's Rakesh, officials said.
More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.
While Shalimar Bagh (North) was reserved for women, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri were reserved for the SC category, according to the poll body. The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal before the elections to all 272 MCD wards in early 2022.
The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP and the Congress were main rivals is expected to be out later in the day.
Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Chauhan Banger wards are under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The AAP held these wards. The bypolls were necessitated after sitting councillors contested the assembly polls last year and became MLAs.
Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North) wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Shalimar Bagh North ward fell vacant after the death of the BJP councillor.
Of Delhi's 272 wards, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 each and East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64. The BJP has been controlling all three corporations since 2012, when the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated into North, South and East corporations.
The BJP had retained all three corporations in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.
(With PTI inputs)
