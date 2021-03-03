MCD bypolls: AAP wins Kalyanpuri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh wards; Congress wins Chauhan Bangar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party won four of the five wards in the municipal bypolls in Delhi as votes were counted for the polling conducted on February 18.

The Congress emerged victorious in one seat which was earlier retained by the AAP.

AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,259 votes, defeating his nearest BJP rival Siya Ram.

The Congress candidate has won in Chauhan Bangar, according to trends available at 10 AM.

Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad was declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 041-E Chauhan Banger against AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan, ANI reported.

AAP's Sunita Mishra was declared the winner from Ward No 62N, Shalimar Bagh North, defeating her BJP rival Surbhi Jaju by by 2705 votes.