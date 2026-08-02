Mayawati Expels Akash Anand's Father-in-Law Ashok Siddarth From BSP Again Ahead Of UP Polls 2027

Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand | X

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expelled former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddarth and party coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal from the party, citing repeated instances of indiscipline and violations of organisational guidelines as the party intensifies preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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In a series of posts on X on Sunday, Mayawati said Siddarth had previously been removed from the party over disagreements related to ticket distribution during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, he was later reinstated after issuing a public apology and assuring the leadership that such incidents would not be repeated.

According to Mayawati, Siddarth was assigned responsibilities outside Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the party's base in other states. She alleged that complaints regarding his conduct continued to emerge from Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal despite repeated warnings from the party leadership.

The BSP supremo claimed that reports of Siddarth's possible return to Uttar Pradesh politics were part of a deliberate attempt to create confusion within the party and disrupt preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. She asserted that he would not be allowed to rejoin the organisation in the future.

Mayawati also announced the expulsion of Randhir Singh Beniwal, who had been overseeing party affairs in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. She accused him of repeatedly violating party directives.

The BSP leader further said Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam had once again been entrusted with responsibilities in Punjab. She added that party coordinators from Uttar Pradesh currently working in other states would not be assigned roles in the state.