Paytm wishes Zomato on its birthday; check out food delivery company's witty reply

Zomato Ltd. will launch its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on July 14, making the online food aggregator one of the first Indian startup unicorns to list on the national bourses.



The Gurugram-headquartered company is looking to raise as much as Rs 9,375 crore by issuing fresh stock and via an offer for sale at Rs 72-76 per share. It is likely to be valued at nearly $9 billion at the upper end of this price band.





Investors can bid for a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples of 195 equity shares thereafter. Considering this lot size, retail investors can apply for a minimum of Rs 14,820 worth of shares and a maximum of Rs 1,92,660 shares at higher price band of Rs 76 per equity share.

Up to 75 percent of the total offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 10 percent for retail investors, and the rest 15 percent for non-institutional buyers.

Earlier on Monday, Zomato as a part of their marketing outreach, the brand shared a screenshot of a purported "leaked WhatsApp chat", that reveals conversations between its CEO and various departments, wherein they discuss their ideas to celebrate Zomato's Birthday Month.

The screenshot of the quirky chat was shared by Zomato as a mailer to its customers as well as on the app’s social media handles across platforms. On LinkedIn, the post sparked a light-hearted banter between the company’s chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal, and its chief financial officer Akshant Goyal.