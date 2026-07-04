'May Next 250 Years Take India-US Partnership To Heights': PM Modi Extends '4th Of July' Wishes To Americans

'May Next 250 Years Take India-US Partnership To New Heights': PM Modi Extends '4th Of July' Wishes To Americans | PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States as the country marks its 250th anniversary of Independence.

He expressed optimism for ties between India and the US to grow in the future, underlining how the friendship between New Delhi and Washington is a "force for global good".

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence."

On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence.



India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2026

He highlighted how India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership and said that the shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of the peoples of the two countries makes the friendship a force for global good.

"May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights," PM Modi said.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in a post on X, thanked PM Modi for the wishes.

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

As the celebrations kick off in the US, First Lady Melania Trump extended wishes and in a post on X said, "Freedom is more than a constitutional principle. Individual Liberty is the foundation that lets one create, build businesses, challenge convention, and pursue ideas without fear. Self-determination inspires different thinking. It's the same free will our founders fought for in 1776 - and the same natural rights America protects today. Happy 250th birthday, USA!"

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone.

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