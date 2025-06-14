 Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel Alliance
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMaulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel Alliance

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel Alliance

The Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind leader accused the US-Israel alliance of being "open enemies of humanity" and praised Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei as the contemporary inheritor of Imam Ali's legacy against oppression.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 07:18 AM IST
article-image
Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel Alliance | AFP

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has likened Israel's recent strike on Iran to "igniting a third world war," while delivering a scathing critique of Arab governments during a press statement in Lucknow. The Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind leader accused the US-Israel alliance of being "open enemies of humanity" and praised Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei as the contemporary inheritor of Imam Ali's legacy against oppression.

Naqvi particularly targeted Egypt and Jordan for supporting Israel, alleging they would "trade Mecca and Medina for luxury."

Read Also
'A Moment I Will Cherish Forever': Faisal Shaikh Aka Mr Faisu Performs Umrah At Mecca During Ramzan...
article-image

Separately, he expressed grief for the Ahmedabad plane crash victims, urging stricter aviation safety measures. The maulana's remarks come amid heightened Middle East tensions following recent cross-border strikes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...

Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported

Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Corruption, Unemployment; Calls For Caste Census And Public...

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Corruption, Unemployment; Calls For Caste Census And Public...

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel...

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel...

Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College

Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College