Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel Alliance | AFP

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has likened Israel's recent strike on Iran to "igniting a third world war," while delivering a scathing critique of Arab governments during a press statement in Lucknow. The Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind leader accused the US-Israel alliance of being "open enemies of humanity" and praised Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei as the contemporary inheritor of Imam Ali's legacy against oppression.

Naqvi particularly targeted Egypt and Jordan for supporting Israel, alleging they would "trade Mecca and Medina for luxury."

Separately, he expressed grief for the Ahmedabad plane crash victims, urging stricter aviation safety measures. The maulana's remarks come amid heightened Middle East tensions following recent cross-border strikes.