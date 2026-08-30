'Matter Of Pride': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Hails PM Modi’s Uttam Kumar Tribute |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to legendary Bengali film actor Uttam Kumar in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ ahead of the legendary actor’s birth centenary on September 3.

Lauding Modi, Adhikari said it was a matter of pride for the entire state.

“Today, I had the privilege of tuning into the latest edition of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi’s #MannKiBaat from my office. It was deeply heartening and a matter of immense pride for all of West Bengal to hear our Hon’ble Prime Minister pay a glowing tribute to the Mahanayak of Indian and Bengali Cinema, the legendary Uttam Kumar, on the landmark occasion of his 100th Birth Centenary which will be celebrated on 3rd September.

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PM Modi Ji beautifully highlighted the unmatched cinematic genius, charisma and indelible artistic legacy of Uttam Kumar, whose timeless performances continue to define the cultural soul of Bengali Cinema and inspire generations of storytellers and film lovers across the world. On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I express our sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for celebrating the immortal legacy of our beloved Mahanayak on this National platform,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister on X.