'Matter Of Grave Concern': Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Digital Arrest Scams Using Forged Court Orders | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India, on Friday, October 17, took suo motu cognisance of the growing menace of “digital arrest” scams, wherein fraudsters impersonate police or judicial authorities and use forged court documents to extort money from unsuspecting citizens.

The court described the fabrication of judicial orders as "a serious threat to the integrity of the justice system."

Complaint from 73-year-old Ambala woman led to action

The decision comes after a 73-year-old woman from Ambala, Haryana, wrote to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai alleging that she had been trapped in a “digital arrest” and was forced to pay over Rs 1 crore. She said the scammers showed her a forged Supreme Court order purportedly signed by former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to convince her of its authenticity.

Taking note of her complaint, the SC initiated suo motu proceedings under the title 'In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents.'

Bench flags forgery as direct assault on judiciary’s dignity

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that such crimes go far beyond conventional cheating or cyber fraud. “The forgery of documents and the criminal misuse of the name, seal and judicial authority of this Court or High Court is a matter of grave concern,” the bench said, as quoted by a Live Law report.

“The fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of the judges strikes at the very foundation of the public trust in the judicial system besides the rule of law. Such action constitutes a direct assault on the dignity of the institution,” the court added, while referring to multiple reports of similar scams across the country.

The judges stressed the need for coordinated efforts between central and state police agencies to uncover the full scale of operations involving forged court documents and extortion, particularly targeting senior citizens.

In addition, the bench issued notices to the Union of India through the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Principal Secretary of the Department of Home, and the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Ambala. The court also sought the assistance of the Attorney General of India in the matter.