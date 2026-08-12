Mathura Administration Helps Family After Appeal For Children's School Fee Waiver Goes Viral

The Mathura district administration has stepped in to support a financially struggling family from Bhatain village in the Kosi Kalan area after its appeal for a waiver of school fees for its children came to light on social media during the Kanwar Yatra.

District Magistrate took cognisance of the matter at around 3 pm on Wednesday and directed officials to conduct an immediate inquiry and provide necessary assistance to the family.

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Following the order, a joint team comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chhata and the Basic Education Officer visited Bhatain village to assess the family’s circumstances. Officials found that Bharat, who previously worked in a job, is now running a small grocery shop due to financial difficulties. His wife contributes to the household income through tailoring work.

The couple has four children. Their eldest daughter studies at Nagar Palika Inter College, where no tuition fee is charged. The other three children attend Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Kosi Kalan. While the school had already waived the fee for one child, the administration intervened and got the fees of the other two children waived as well.

The children were also provided with two sets of school uniforms each, along with books, school bags and other educational supplies.

Officials further found that the family’s house had been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, with Rs 2.5 lakh sanctioned. The first instalment of Rs 1 lakh has already been released and construction is underway.

The SDM has also taken personal responsibility for monitoring the children’s education and ensuring assistance whenever required.